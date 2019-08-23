Warriors Enter Scott Pratt Era

Scott Pratt takes over as the had coach of the Idabel Warriors in 2019 after spending the last two seasons at Valliant.

Pratt becomes the third coach in the last three years for the Warriors.

Even with the coaching turnover the last few years, the Warriors have been able to turn out solid seasons, and they expect that to continue this year.

Scott Pratt said, “Coach Parker and Coach Gibson did great things here. They’ve taken this program to where it was down and they got it up to a high standard. My job is now to take it to a higher standard.”

Mesiah Black said, “I think this year is going to be good actually because he’s a good coach and he’s getting out team wise he’s like making us actually have a family bond.”

The Warriors open the season against Broken Bow on Friday, September 6th. Kickoff is set for 7:00.