Waskom looks to find 18 new starters in 2019 but winning is still the expectation

The Waskom Wildcats enter the 2019 season as an unknown. Only two starters return on each side of the ball, which has added some challenges to fall camp.

Whitney Keeling said, “You know last year going into it we pretty much knew who was going to be in what spot at this time. So, right now the camp is going to be a little different. It’s going to be a lot of guys getting reps, and us coaches trying to figure out who’s going to be where.”

Josh Reeves moves into the starting role under center for the Wildcats, but did see some playing time in five games a year ago. He thinks that will be a benfit this season.

Josh Reeves said, “I feel like it just gives me experience time which is going to be crucial, and I’ll be more prepared to teach the other kids, and be a leader for the team.”

Keeling said, “We’re putting a lot of stuff on him, so we expect a lot out of him, and he expects a lot out of himself.”

Defensively, the Wildcats have to replace the entire front seven, but it’s a task coach Keeling is looking forward to.

Keeling said, “Well we only have two secondary guys back, so it’s a challenge, but that’s what coaching is about, and it’s fun to try to piece those together, and we’re excited about it.”

Even though the team needs to find 18 new starters, winning is still the expectation in Waskom.

Reeves said, “You know, some people are kind of doubting us a little bit because we lost so many people, which is believable, but I don’t think that they understand that we have a bunch of heart and a bunch of people that will try, and we’ll be able to fill the shoes pretty good.”

Keeling said, “You know for the magazines and the reporters, obviously we’re not picked to win the district or win the state championship, but we’re expecting to win. That’s the way our mentality is around here, and we’re going to do what we know is necessary to do that.”