USA Boxing Championship kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 USA Boxing National Championship has kicked off in Shreveport after it was postponed in December due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place at the Shreveport Convention Center over the next ten days. It is expected to bring $4 million dollars in direct economic impact to the city, according to Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Executive Director Kelly Wells.

During a news conference Thursday morning, organizers and partners talked about the historic importance of the event to the sport itself and as a first in a post-pandemic world. They also spoke of the importance to the athletes’ Olympic aspirations and what measures are in place to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“466 days we haven’t had a national event for USA boxing. Today, we’re back to boxing,” USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee said to applause, adding, “The largest boxing event in the history of USA Boxing is going to be here in Shreveport with the fewest amount of people in the building at any one time.”

With the new dates, the tournament added three extra days of competition. The added days will allow for a soft start, giving boxers, coaches, officials, and staff an opportunity to adjust to COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

According to USA Boxing, the extra months allowed by the postponement of the event allowed time to develop their “Back to Boxing” training and competition protocols in collaboration with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s (USOPC) Sports Medicine Department, USA Boxing’s Medical Advisory Board, and the Louisiana State University’s (LSU) School of Sports Medicine.

“With more than 1,400 athletes and all their coaches, this had the potential of becoming a super spreader event,” said Dr. Shane Barton, chair of orthopedic surgery at LSU Health Shreveport. Barton, along with Dr. Peter Seidenberg, chair of family medicine and comprehensive care, is working with USA Boxing and the Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport to handle COVID-19 testing for the event in addition to providing pre- and post-bout physicals for the boxers.

Early check-ins began Thursday and will continue Friday, with official check-in starting Saturday, but competition begins on the Friday for select divisions.

Click here for more information on the USA Boxing Championships.