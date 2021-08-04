Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Salute The Badge: Captain Sarah Rhodes
Video
Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?
Shreveport nurse goes viral after pleading for public to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Summer researchers present work at LSU Health. Meet these Standout Students: the future doctors of Shreveport
Video
Video
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Download our weather app
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
A mild Wednesday night leads to possibly the hottest air of the season
Video
NOAA bumps up hurricane predictions, calls for 65% chance of above-normal season
Video
Pleasant and dry weather Wednesday, heating up this weekend
Video
Below normal temperatures until the weekend leads to persistent heat next week
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
High School Sports
Sunday Night Sports Blitz
NFL Draft
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: What Olympic host Japan’s COVID ‘emergency’ means
WATCH: North Caddo’s Omarion Miller on moment he received LSU offer
Video
Not again! US men’s team gone after another messy relay
Solid Ohtani, speedy Lagares help Angels beat Rangers 2-1
Japan 2020
Fit for Life
Community
Jefferson Awards
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Medical Minute
Salute the Badge
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
The Lynn Vance Show
Growing Strong
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Top Stories
Summer researchers present work at LSU Health. Meet these Standout Students: the future doctors of Shreveport
Video
Shreveport Police search for woman who went missing in west Shreveport in July
Pet of the Week: Dagen
Video
Gold Standard: Meet the Langs
Video
Loving Living Local
Happily Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our App
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: North Caddo’s Omarion Miller on moment he received LSU offer
Sports
by:
Sam Rothman
Posted:
Aug 4, 2021 / 11:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2021 / 11:07 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Attorney General gives guidance to get around school COVID mandates
Video
TTPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing over $800 worth of groceries at Walmart
Body found on land in Webster Parish identified as missing man
Woman shot at Texarkana apartment complex dies, suspect now faces murder charges
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas, applications open June 2
Don't Miss
Shreveport nurse goes viral after pleading for public to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Frozen honey: New TikTok trend will likely result in ‘a lot of diarrhea,’ gastroenterologist says
‘Shining bright like a diamond’: Rihanna becomes billionaire, wealthiest female musician in world
Man accused of using sticky mouse traps to steal cash, checks from drop boxes
Video
Several Disney employees arrested in undercover child predator sting
Video
Sunglasses dropped into orangutan enclosure at zoo, and you won’t believe what happened next
3 major companies announce updated mask policies