WATCH: North Caddo’s Omarion Miller on moment he received LSU offer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Amid skepticism about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a Shreveport woman's video begging people to let go of their fears and doubts and take the vaccine is getting millions of views worldwide.

Felicia Croft, 34, has been a registered nurse for six and a half years at Willis-Knighton North Medical Center, and she currently serves as an RN for the COVID-19 ICU unit. Croft posted a video on Facebook just a few days ago sharing what it is like seeing young patients who are suffering from the virus in her unit.