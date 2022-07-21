BIRMINGHAM, AL (KMSS/KTAL) – Hue Jackson’s message for Grambling is very simple: hit reset.

“The most important thing we wanted to do is clean the slate,” said Jackson at SWAC Media Day. “Start over and create a different environment, and a different thought process.”

The Tigers are coming off a troubling 2021 year, going 4-11 overall in the spring and fall seasons. When Coach Jackson arrived on campus, he said he found a team that wanted to put that behind them.

“There was a lot of eager young men who were willing to sacrifice whatever they needed to get back to winning,” said Jackson. “I found a culture that they didn’t feel good about what they had put on the field.”

When asked who will be those big playmakers on the field, Jackson pointed out a leader on offense as well as defense, with offensive lineman Tyler Thomas and linebacker Joshua Reed, who both accompanied Jackson in Birmingham.

“He [Tyler] knows how to play the game at a high level,” said Jackson, “That’s why he is here. Joshua Reed brings tremendous experience and understands the conference. Those two guys will definitely lead our football team.”

As for who will lead the offense, Coach Jackson doesn’t have that answer just yet.

“It looks good. We have quite a few [quarterbacks],” said Jackson. “I haven’t picked one just yet. We have some very good candidates I feel very good about. Somebody is going to emerge and lead our football team.”

You can find out who that leader will be as Grambling kicks off the season September 3 at Arkansas State.