“Willis Reed Court” Unveiled: Grambling honors Tiger and NBA legend while picking up win over Southern

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Before he took the NBA world by storm, basketball legend Willis Reed was shined at Grambling. 60 years later, his journey came full circle as he returned to the same floor where it all started, now known as Willis Reed court.

The seven-time NBA All-Star not only his name across the hardwood, but also now has the tunnel named after him as well as his number 50 retired hanging from the rafters. Reed, who is listed as one of the top 50 players in NBA history, played under the bright lights of New York City and is a part of multiple Hall of Fames, but said being honored at Grambling holds a special place in his heart.

“This is a great honor for me, a surprising honor for me,” said Reed. “There’s been some great athletes from Grambling. It’s something I will cherish and remember for the rest of my life. I feel like I’m at home here.”

Reed surely made a home for himself at Grambling. The Louisiana native played for the Tigers from 1960-64 and led the Tigers to their sole NAIA championship, earned three SWAC titles and piled up 2,280 points along the way. Reed then headed to the mecca of basketball where he played for the Knicks for his entire NBA career. He won two NBA championships, was named MVP for both and also has his jersey retired at Madison Square Garden.

The Grambling legend capped off the special night by watching his alma mater take down Southern, 83-77, for their third conference win of the year.