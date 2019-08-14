Woodlawn has a new coach and QB but same high expectations

For the last six years Jerwin Wilson was the leader of the Woodlawn Knights, but in the offseason he made the jump to the college level.

Enter new head coach CJ Byrd, while this is his first head coaching job, it’s no secret he wants to build on what Wilson started on Wyngate Boulevard.

Offensive lineman Vincent Hall said, “Coach Wilson was a great coach and it would be hard to find another coach like him but coach Byrd he’s a great coach so they both expect the same effort , they both want us all to be great.”

Not only is Woodlawn breaking in a new coach, but they’ll have a new face under center as well as sophomore Carlos Crow will be taking the snaps for the Knights in 2019.

Byrd said, “He’s very coach-able number one, number 2 he has a live arm and number 3 he wants to learn. He’s always asking questions, he’s always in my ear trying to see why we do what we do.”

The best way to make a young quarterback comfortable, give him weapons, Woodlawn has plenty of them and there aren’t many better in Shreveport than the electric Brian Stewart.

Byrd said, “His dedication number one, number two is his work ethic. He’s always one of the first ones here and one of the last ones to leave. He gets after it and when the ball is in his hands he’s electric.”

Hall said, “His determination and speed. Brian is hard to stop, once he gets that ball not many are going to catch him.”

That Crow and Stewart connection looks to be important this season as the Knights have one of the toughest schedules in the city, but despite that brutal schedule Woodlawn still has high expectations in 2019.

Byrd said, “The expectations have been set the last 5 or 6 years they’ve been in the playoffs. That’s a tradition I’m looking to keep up.”

Hall said, “We’re trying to be playing through Thanksgiving this year. That’s our expectation, make it to the dome.”

A new coach, a new quarterback, but the same great expectations.