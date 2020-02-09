Byrd High School wins wrestling city-wide tournament

Sports

by: Sydney Simone

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City-wide wrestling tournament took place on Saturday at Byrd High School.

Starting with 145-pound weight class, Byrd’s Jacob Yawn pinned his opponent. Still, in the same weight class with a  good matchup, Mitchell Colgin of Calvary took the win. He also pinned his opponent.

In the finals, Michael Brame went against a tough opponent. It look easy, but he won the 113-pound weight class.

Byrd won the team tournament. The state championship is next weekend at the century link center in Bossier, LA.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories