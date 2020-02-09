Byrd High School wins wrestling city-wide tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City-wide wrestling tournament took place on Saturday at Byrd High School.

Starting with 145-pound weight class, Byrd’s Jacob Yawn pinned his opponent. Still, in the same weight class with a good matchup, Mitchell Colgin of Calvary took the win. He also pinned his opponent.

In the finals, Michael Brame went against a tough opponent. It look easy, but he won the 113-pound weight class.

Byrd won the team tournament. The state championship is next weekend at the century link center in Bossier, LA.

