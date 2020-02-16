Wrestling state championship in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La.(KTAL/KMSS) – At the Century Link Center, the state championship is in Bossier City for the fourth year in a row.

Starting with North DeSoto’s 120- pounder Josh Sarpy got the takedown and then eventually the pin. He’s off to the Division II state title match. Sarpy looking for his 2nd straight state title.

Division I 106 -pound weight class, Airline’s Ernie Perry gets the takedown. He won his match by points and he made it to the finals.

In Division III, 145- pound 8th grader Michael Gilreath. He hit “the dump” to perfection. He’s now topped his dad Todd whose best finish was 3rd place.

Byrd’s 138- pounder Demitri Teddlie got a takedown. He won his semifinal match by points and went to the Division I championship round.

With three seconds left in the match, Byrd’s Cameron Vaughn hit the lat drop to tie the match and send it to overtime. He got a takedown for the win and advanced to the Divison I 160-pound state championship.

Evangel’s heavyweight Trey White, pinning his opponent in 12 seconds, he went for his second straight state championship title.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.