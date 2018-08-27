Sports

X-treme USA Soccer Dominating Their Division

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 10:17 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 10:17 PM CDT

X-treme USA Soccer Dominating Their Division

The X-treme USA soccer is one of the best 3-on-3 youth soccer teams in the country.

The youth club is based out of Texarkana, and are ranked first in the 2011 girls division.

Click the video above to see Jori Parys' story on the team.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected