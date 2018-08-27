X-treme USA Soccer Dominating Their Division
The X-treme USA soccer is one of the best 3-on-3 youth soccer teams in the country.
The youth club is based out of Texarkana, and are ranked first in the 2011 girls division.
Click the video above to see Jori Parys' story on the team.
