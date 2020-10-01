XFL football games to return spring of 2022

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — It has been a wild ride for fans, but XFL football is on its way back.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the XFL will return to play in the Spring of 2022.

“XFL returns SPRING 2022 🏈 As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities, and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!” Johnson wrote. “It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose.”

The announcement comes several months after officials decided to cancel the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and a bankruptcy filing in April.

There is no word yet on what teams will be part of the league. But the St. Louis Battle Hawks were one of the teams that appeared in the posted video on social media.

Johnson and his investor group bought the league in August for $15 million.