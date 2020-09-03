Young roster for Louisiana Tech football prepares for season opener

2020 has been filled with new experiences for Louisiana Tech. From a Covid-19 compliant Fall camp in masks, to a hurricane in North Louisiana. With the Bulldogs young roster, Coach Skip Holtz knows that the first few weeks on the football field will be a new experience for this team, as well.



“We’re going to learn a lot about our football team in the opening week and we’re going to learn a lot about some young players,” said Head Coach Skip Holtz. “There is no doubt in my mind that we are going to be able to put eleven players out of the field that are going to be able to compete.”

The first week will not be an easy one. The Bulldogs kick off their season with a road game against Baylor.

“I promise you I will be just as excited to see gameday on September 12th as everybody else will be,” said Holtz. “The first time you line up against an opponent, its going to be interesting to see if you can maintain their focus and stay dialed in to what they need to do to do their job. So if we can get them in that state of mind, I think they are going to be alright and can go out there and compete.”



With two nationally televised games already on the schedule, the Bulldogs are going to have a lot of eyes on them early on in the season. Coach Holtz and his staff are taking advantage of every minute on this field to get this team up to speed.