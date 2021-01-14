Zion Williamson cleared to rejoin the team, expected to play Friday night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on January 31, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume team activities and play in the Pelicans game Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zion Williamson (health and safety protocol) has been cleared to resume team activities. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) January 14, 2021

Williamson was held out of Wednesday night’s game because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols after his most recent COVID-19 test results came back inconclusive.

In his absence, the Pelicans fought valiantly in a 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fellow second-year Pelican, Nickeil-Alexander Walker, finished with a career-high 37 points.

Williamson will be in action Friday night when the Pelicans face the Lakers in their secong game of the team’s 6-game road trip.

Tip off is set for 9 p.m.