Zwolle Advances Back to State Title Game Video

The Zwolle Hawks are back in the Class B state title game following their 41-35 win over Weston in the semifinals.

Dkendrick Pittmon led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points.

Bradley McLaren said, "It's tradition, it's kind of an expectation. Not a lot of schools can say at the beginning of the year that one of their goals is to win a state championship but that's one we set almost yearly. As a coach I've been very fortunate to have the athletes I've had like Dkendrick."

Dkendrick Pittmon said, "It's cool but I'm used to it. I grew up at Zwolle, I used to go to the games all the time. My brother he played for them. I wanted to do what my brother did."

The Hawks will face Simsboro in a rematch of the 2018 championship game. The Class B title game will be Saturday at 4:00.