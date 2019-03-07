Zwolle Advances Back to State Title Game
The Zwolle Hawks are back in the Class B state title game following their 41-35 win over Weston in the semifinals.
Dkendrick Pittmon led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points.
Bradley McLaren said, "It's tradition, it's kind of an expectation. Not a lot of schools can say at the beginning of the year that one of their goals is to win a state championship but that's one we set almost yearly. As a coach I've been very fortunate to have the athletes I've had like Dkendrick."
Dkendrick Pittmon said, "It's cool but I'm used to it. I grew up at Zwolle, I used to go to the games all the time. My brother he played for them. I wanted to do what my brother did."
The Hawks will face Simsboro in a rematch of the 2018 championship game. The Class B title game will be Saturday at 4:00.
More Stories
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - When LeBron James hit the driving layup that…
-
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Instead of dwelling on his mistake that let…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - LeBron James moved past Michael Jordan into fourth…