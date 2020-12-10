Skip to content
State of the State
Texas lawmakers convene in muted opening day ceremonies, handful of protests outside
Video
Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS release five-year strategic plan for homeland security
State Senate, House file base budgets prioritizing Medicaid, education, mental health
Texas lawmakers aim to get rid of ‘Confederate Heroes Day’
Video
‘The United States needs Texas to lead’: Gov. Abbott outlines legislative priorities
Video
Gov. Abbott pledges to make it ‘fiscally impossible’ for cities to cut police funding
Video
Texas lawmaker files bill to ban the display of firearms at public demonstrations
Video
‘You can still be open, you just aren’t face to face’: Texas lawmakers address coronavirus protocols
Video
Texas Senate lowers threshold for bill consideration
Video
State of Texas: ‘The public needs access to its government’ — balancing health and transparency at the Capitol
Video
Third stimulus check: GOP lawmaker wants $1,400 payment reserved for people who get COVID-19 vaccine
East Texas woman accused of murder, kidnapping in death of mother, baby removed from womb faces death penalty
Tommy Chandler qualifies to run for Bossier City Mayor; challenging incumbent Lo Walker
Caddo Parish man behind bars for allegedly raping a child
Interactive Radar
Frito-Lay recalls small number of ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen
Louisiana launches COVID-19 Defense app in response to third surge
Video
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Louisiana lawmakers disapprove halting Keystone XL pipeline
Video
$1 billion Mega Millions prize a result of long odds, slow sales
NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa
Now you can put Bernie Sanders anywhere, thanks to NYU student’s website
‘Bernie mittens’ sell out hours after Inauguration
Parents outraged over student’s Confederate flag face mask demand action
Video
School bus driver in Texas creates ‘memory bears’ for those who have lost someone
Video
We have a winner! Single lucky $730 million Powerball ticket sold