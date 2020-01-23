Super Bowl Decade Trivia

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Mother dog found on side of road pulling crate with her 4 puppies inside
Top Stories
Forecasting Contest Tour: North Desoto Elementary Groups 3 & 4
Texas police collaborate with U.S. Secret Service on school safety measures training
Texarkana College training center receives 100K donation
Gingerbread House honors local investigators
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Forecasting Contest Tour: North Desoto Elementary Groups 3 & 4
Top Stories
Forecasting Contest Tour: North Desoto Elementary Groups 1 & 2
Sunshine to return with warmer temperatures Friday & Saturday..more rain returns Saturday night into Sunday
Rain showers likely Thursday morning with sun returning in upcoming days
8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain to soon become more scattered..sunshine and mild temperatures return Friday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Rematch! James, Antetokounmpo are All-Star captains again
Woods opens with 69 at Torrey North to start new year
Jessica Korda shoots 66, takes 2-shot lead in Boca Raton
Mets make it official, announce Rojas as their new manager
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Homeless count takes place in Texarkana
Top Stories
Event to raise awareness about homelessness set for Friday night
Odom resigns Ward 4 position
Caddo Sheriff’s Office offers scholarship for local high school seniors
New community group offers citizens a way to share ideas and concerns about Shreveport
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Watching a movie at the theater apparently qualifies as ‘light exercise’: study
Top Stories
Fitness Tech: Making exercise more accessible
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Mario meet Hulk: Nintendo park coming to Universal Orlando
Top Stories
Elton John, Erivo, Menzel, Metz among Oscar performers
Top Stories
R. Kelly girlfriend can return to Kelly home for belongings
‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Cagney & Lacey’ actor John Karlen dies
‘NewsHour’ host and debate moderator Jim Lehrer dies at 85
ABC News to bolster streaming service with live programming
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Super Bowl Decade Trivia
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Mother dog found on side of road pulling crate with her 4 puppies inside
National Pie Day: Five fascinating pie facts
Nevada woman sentenced for killing she blamed on spirits
3-month-old puppy rescued after getting head stuck in spare tire in Coachella
Super Bowl LIV: 49ers-Chiefs for dummies
Don’t fall for it: Law enforcement warns of new text message phishing scams
Flu Facts: What you need to know
Nativo
Trending Stories
How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds
Weather
Shreveport man charged with rape of a juvenile
Forecasting Contest Tour: North Desoto Elementary Groups 3 & 4
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump