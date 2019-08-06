Ashdown AR

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Coronavirus
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Southern California wildfire grows, burns nature center
Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday
Wildfires and hurricanes disrupt final weeks of 2020 census
Hog wild: U.S. and Texas have ‘out of control’ population of ‘super-pigs,’ expert says
Video
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
TS Beta stationary in the Gulf of Mexico; rain on the increase next week
Video
Update: Beta’s turn towards the Texas coast has begun; shear and dry air could limit further strengthening
Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf; could impact the ArkLaTex next week
Video
Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Cowboys missing 2 offensive tackles against Falcons
Pogacar riding to victory at COVID-defying Tour de France
Djokovic gets obscenity warning in SF win at Italian Open
No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Back to School Photo Gallery
Salute the Badge
Honoring Our Graduates
Standout Students
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
We’ve Got Your Back
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Just Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Shreveport hosts inaugural Praise in the Parking Lot event
Texarkana non-profit hosts inaugural golf tournament
‘New Normal Drive-In’ concert opens in Shreveport
Video
Shreveport Green receives grant for plastic bag awareness
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Love takes flight: Aggie takes marriage proposal to new heights
Video
Top Stories
Paws in the Park 2020 coming up
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Sunday’s virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast
Top Stories
Oops, says Emmy: ‘This Is Us’ actor gets award after mix-up
Top Stories
Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame
Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus
‘Dewgarita’: How to make the Mountain Dew margarita Red Lobster’s now serving
Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life, legacy
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
MAP: ArkLaTex school district reopening plans
Coronavirus Timeline
Ashdown AR
Ashdown Public Schools to offer students free meals until December
Video
Top Video
ArkLaTex Homepage Saturday Evening Forecast 9-19
Video
DNA helps solve year-old aggravated sexual assault case in El Paso
Video
Flight proposal
Video
Veteran robbed during heart attack
Video
Lawmakers on both sides still negotiating a second stimulus bill
Video
Dog neglected, taken from owner and returned
Video
Animal Cruelty VOSOT
Video
Mask defying pastor gets COVID
Video
Mail-In Voting
Video
Comedian sued by LCG
Video
Shreveport Supply Drive for Hurricane Laura
Video
More Top Video
HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE
VOTE: Who’s the Silver Star Nation GOAT?
QUIZ: Get to know the FOX 33 News Good Day team
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Weather
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after Trump’s push for new direct payments
Video
TV Schedule
Tracking the Tropics: Beta
Bossier City man arrested again after more victims of alleged molestation come forward
Douglas statue comes down, but Lincoln had racist views, too
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
US to ban people from downloading TikTok or WeChat apps this weekend
Video
Contact Us
‘New Normal Drive-In’ concert opens in Shreveport
Video
Don't Miss
Ohio man creates socially distanced candy chute to save Halloween
Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus
‘Dewgarita’: How to make the Mountain Dew margarita Red Lobster’s now serving
“Justice wasn’t served” Owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case, gets dog back
Video
US to ban people from downloading TikTok or WeChat apps this weekend
Video
Woman told officer ‘ I have to poop so bad’ before high-speed chase
Video
What does the orange dot on my iPhone mean?