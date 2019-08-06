Austin Brown

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Woman accused of licking $1,800 worth of items at grocery store arrested on felony charge
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one interview with local COVID-19 patient
Video
Opening day for the first responders and healthcare workers COVID-19 testing site
Video
Arkansas advises abortion clinic to halt out-of-state visits
Texas COVID-19 cases top 10,000, deaths go past 200
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Storms possible over SW edge of the ArkLaTex Thursday evening..severe weather possible Easter Sunday morning
Video
Top Stories
Breezy with cooler temperatures Thursday, severe storms possible over Easter weekend
Video
8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Cooler and mainly dry conditions for the next few days..two waves of storms this weekend?
Cooler air to invade the ArkLaTex..strong to severe storms looking likely Easter weekend
Video
Record heat and a strong thunderstorm possible today, stormy Easter weekend
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
NFL will have 58 prospects participating remotely in draft
AP Source: LA Rams trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans
Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret
Slugger Mark Reynolds says he’s retiring after 13-year run
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Local clergy say Easter is not canceled
Video
Top Stories
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana held a virtual session on managing stress during stay at home order
Video
The American Heart Association’s NWLA Heart Walk goes virtual
Shreveport woman recovers from COVID-19
Video
Former teacher uses sewing skills to make affordable custom masks
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana held a virtual session on managing stress during stay at home order
Video
Top Stories
Staying in shape during stay home order
Video
Top Stories
Exercising in isolation: An idea whose time has come
Video
From meditation to activities for kids, free apps offered during coronavirus
Coronavirus anxiety is common, but there are ways to cope with the stress
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Liberty University pressing charges against journalists
Top Stories
Author Jason Reynolds offers online projects for kids
Top Stories
‘Saturday Night Live’ to air show, observe social distancing
Feds deny claims of misconduct in college admissions case
Disney+ hits 50 million subscribers after five months
President Trump jokes he’ll “take a look” at giving pardon to Joe Exotic
Video
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
LHSAA cancels all remaining Winter and Spring Sports due to coronavirus
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
COVID-19 deaths top 711 in Louisiana one month since first case was confirmed
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Virtual Town Hall with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations
Unsung Heroes
CDC Info
COVID-19 Global Tracker
Austin Brown
Northwood Football keeps players engaged through Zoom
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one interview with local COVID-19 patient
Video
Opening day for the first responders and healthcare workers COVID-19 testing site
Video
Waskom woman making masks for anyone that needs it
Video
First round of stimulus checks on the way
Video
'Paycheck Protection' may run out of stimulus cash
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses questions about whether abortion clinics in Louisiana are violating emergency orders
Video
Bossier City Mayor addresses COVID-19 city personnel/staffing, services, impact on budget
Video
Local clergy say Easter is not canceled
Video
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards full COVID-19 briefing for April 9, 2020
Video
Storms possible over SW edge of the ArkLaTex Thursday evening..severe weather possible Easter Sunday morning
Video
UAMS - Texarkana hosts drive-thru testing site at Trinity Baptist Church
Video
VIDEO: Tornadoes rip through Arkansas damaging dozens of homes
Video
More Top Video
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
Weather
Gov. Edwards expects stay-at-home measures to continue through May
Video
Local clergy say Easter is not canceled
Video
Bossier City wife & mother battles back from coronavirus; spent 11 days on a ventilator
Video
Cruise ship docks in New Orleans; Infected staying on board
Former teacher uses sewing skills to make affordable custom masks
Video
Wellness Wednesday: COVID-19 Therapist Help
Video
WATCH LIVE: Virtual Town Hall with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
Video
Don't Miss
‘Saturday Night Live’ to air show, observe social distancing
President Trump jokes he’ll “take a look” at giving pardon to Joe Exotic
Video
Actor, movie producer Tyler Perry surprises Winn-Dixie shoppers by footing their bills
BET plans all-star coronavirus special; Broadway stays dark
Survey asks how many people in each state admit to drinking while working from home
WATCH: Police dept. uses eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal start of coronavirus curfew
Video
Supermoon: This week’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year