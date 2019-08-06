Benton Police Officer

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
New Orleans mayor, husband owe $95K in unpaid taxes
Top Stories
SPD: 4 teens shot, wounded in N. Shreveport
Man goes into ‘dad mode’ to help 6-year-old viciously attacked by Rottweiler at Okla. golf course
FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy
Senate reject efforts to call more impeachment witnesses
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
The weekend will be fabulous; thunderstorms return next week
Top Stories
Cool Friday.. amazing weather this weekend.. rain and storms for much of next week
8:30 pm Thursday live weather update: Rain increasing over parts of the area
Forecasting Contest Tour: St. James Day School
Light rain possible Thursday night into Friday morning..cool Friday gives way to nice weekend warm-up
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Hill relishes Super Bowl run after ruinous offseason
A year after Porzingis deal, things remain bleak for Knicks
Chiefs-49ers: Toughest Super Bowl to pick in years
NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe’s No. 24 and Gianna’s No. 2
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
ArDOT discusses highway funding with SWAR residents
Top Stories
How to keep your New Year resolution to stay healthy
Bossier Night Market returns this weekend
Son reflects on the legacy of Willie Burton
Fundraiser held for Benton officer injured in storms
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Fit for Life Expo coming in February
Top Stories
Watching a movie at the theater apparently qualifies as ‘light exercise’: study
Top Stories
Fitness Tech: Making exercise more accessible
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Rapper Mase calls out Diddy over publishing rights
Top Stories
Property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold
Top Stories
Southern band takes on Trump as impeachment vote nears
Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ taps its new and last queen
On ‘Irishman,’ teaching De Niro and Pacino to act younger
Adam Sandler signs deal with Netflix to make 4 more films
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
SPD: 4 teens shot, wounded in N. Shreveport
Benton Police Officer
Fundraiser brings more than $23K for Benton officer injured during storm
Top Video
Man goes into ‘dad mode’ to help 6-year-old viciously attacked by Rottweiler at Oklahoma golf course
White House human trafficking summit
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Santa Clara Co. health officials provide details on first case of coronavirus
Man sentenced for molestation
ArkLaTex Homepage Friday Evening Forecast 1-31
Delta and American suspend flights to China due to coronavirus
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Living Longer
Mariachi band honors Kobe, others with music
Tech Talker: Prepare Game Day gourmet
Getting Fit for the New year
More Top Video
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
SPD: 4 teens shot, wounded in N. Shreveport
No witnesses: Here’s how every senator voted on motion for subpoenas
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
DPSO: Woman fatally shot, alleged killer arrested in her death
Weather
Don't Miss
Tyson Foods donates meals to soldiers and families stationed at Fort Bragg
Like ‘watching a superhero die in the flesh’: Local Lakers fan reacts to Kobe tribute mural on Guadalupe Street
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
The Lynn Vance Show 141 / Decorating Lowder King Cakes
Texas teen who won’t cut dreadlocks gets $20K for college
Find your Super Bowl hometown hero
LATEST: Interactive map of the coronavirus
Trending Stories
SPD: 4 teens shot, wounded in N. Shreveport
No witnesses: Here’s how every senator voted on motion for subpoenas
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
DPSO: Woman fatally shot, alleged killer arrested in her death
Weather