Bobby Morris

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Caddo Parish Commissioners pass payday loan resolution
Top Stories
La. DOTD: I-20 reconstruction in Caddo Parish on track for August completion
Texas man arrested on five counts of child pornography
North says Kim, China’s Xi discussed Korean Peninsula issues
Numerous downed trees and power lines in Webster Parish
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Numerous downed trees and power lines in Webster Parish
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Damage from overnight storms
NWS surveys indicate EF2 tornado in Bossier Parish
Hot, humid and dry weather continues into the weekend
Storm cleanup underway in Webster Parish
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Maybe the US is as good as American players say
Top Stories
Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
Yankees slugger Judge healed, set to return to lineup Friday
The Latest: Bol Bol still waiting after 1st round wraps
Chile misses crucial penalty in 2-0 win over Thailand
Community
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
Growing Strong
Standout Student
We’ve Got Your Back
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Caddo Parish Commissioners pass payday loan resolution
Top Stories
New East Bank Night Market kicking off in Bossier City
SporTran offering free rides Thursday during Dump the Pump Day
Caddo Animal Pet of the Week: Samson
NBC 6 celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Setting goals
Top Stories
Father’s Day gift ideas: Inspirational book written by local father
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Strongest muscle in your body
Honoring Dad: Become a steak expert with Texas Roadhouse
Pet Health: Is your family ready for a new pet?
“Senior’s First” hosting free health fair and ceremony honoring fathers
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
Naomi Wolf promotes new book despite delay in release
Top Stories
Trump moving beyond his media base for interviews
Top Stories
Michelle Obama portrait artist unveils mural of Philly teen
Stars put on tribute for late Karl Lagerfeld in Paris
Sheer spectacle: Paris is the real star of menswear shows
Russell says Abrams’ new ‘Star Wars’ script made her cry
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Bobby Morris
Deputies: Shreveport man killed in crash; not wearing seatbelt
Don't Miss
REPORT: Louisiana and Texas bridges among the worst in the U.S.
‘Dude, you’re killing me!’ – Officer dragged on body camera
Accused arsonist foiled by her own cameras
Autistic boy given ‘Most Likely to Get Lost’ award
Man caught at JFK smuggling 34 finches in hair curlers
BPSO: Stolen surveillance camera keeps live streaming; suspect arrest
Kansas boy very lucky to survive knife impaling his face