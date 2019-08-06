Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Louisiana Walmart prepacked carts with essential items for seniors
Top Stories
GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check
Video
Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash
Video
6 in 10 Americans support keeping stay-at-home restrictions to fight the coronavirus
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Comfortable temperatures Monday, another chance of severe storms Wednesday
Top Stories
10 pm Sunday update: The severe weather threat is over in the ArkLaTex; sunshine returns tomorrow
Video
Showers and storms will increase Sunday; some storms will be strong to severe
Video
8:30 pm Friday live update: severe storms still possible for Sunday and Wednesday..long stretch of warm and dry weather possibly on the horizon
Strong to severe storms still possible this weekend and again Wednesday
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
NFL Draft: Ohio State’s Young top defensive player in draft
NFL Draft: QB Joe Burrow, WRs and tackles headline draft
Concern for players’ mental health with soccer shut down
Finchem to join Woods next year in World Golf Hall of Fame
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Church family surprises grieving widow with caravan of caring
Video
Top Stories
Shreveport fire engineer hosting virtual cooking classes for parents and children
Video
Marshall Arts Council sponsors gratitude card drive for medical professionals
Songs for Seniors at Cowhorn Creek Estates in Texarkana
Community donations feed frontline workers, keep restaurants serving
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Staying in shape during stay home order
Video
Top Stories
Exercising in isolation: An idea whose time has come
Video
Top Stories
From meditation to activities for kids, free apps offered during coronavirus
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Book on Chernobyl nuclear accident wins $5,000 prize
Top Stories
Uffizi, accustomed to taming crowds, looks to outbreak’s end
Top Stories
`Handmaid’s Tale,’ Harry Potter on challenged books list
Harry and Meghan say they won’t cooperate with UK tabloids
Miami police disperse crowd by David Guetta’s relief concert
Babyface-Teddy Riley battle fizzles on Instagram Live
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH â€œKeep Calm through COVIDâ€ Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Caddo Parish
Bossier Parish
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Closures & Cancellations
Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations
Unsung Heroes
CDC Info
COVID-19 Global Tracker
BP Oil
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
Top Video
GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check
Video
Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash
Video
Grandparents dress in plastic suits, snorkel gear to visit grandchildren
Video
“Hug Curtain” Keeps Family Close
Video
Church family surprises grieving widow with caravan of caring
Video
Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Video
San Marcos police identify officer killed in shooting 'ambush,' two others wounded
Video
San Marcos police identify officer killed in shooting ‘ambush,’ two others wounded
Video
Shreveport fire engineer hosting virtual cooking classes on Facebook Live for parents and children
Video
ArkLaTex Homepage Saturday Forecast 4-18
Video
White House coronavirus task force briefing April 18
Video
"The flu times 10" - double lung transplant recipient survives COVID-19
Video
More Top Video
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Church family surprises grieving widow with caravan of caring
Video
Grandparents dress in plastic suits, snorkel gear to visit grandchildren
Video
East Texas: Home delivered meals available for seniors affected by COVID-19
Txk airport to receive $1.1M on Tuesday
Video
Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict
Shreveport fire engineer hosting virtual cooking classes for parents and children
Video
SEARCH: Louisiana COVID-19 testing sites
211 call center handles over 27,000 COVID-19 calls in just over two weeks
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
Don't Miss
GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check
Video
Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash
Video
‘Goodnight, Mickey!’: Disney’s popular bedtime hotline for kids returns
Video
The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night
Video
Woman charged after coughing, sneezing on officer who wouldn’t shake her hand
Video
Northwest Arkansas boy battles cancer & COVID-19
Video
Woman says $888K was taken from her account when she got stimulus check