Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
New East Bank Night Market kicking off in Bossier City
Top Stories
Russia to release 100 illegally captured whales
The Latest: Putin: US attack on Iran would be catastrophic
Witness: Navy SEAL called dead prisoner an ‘ISIS dirtbag’
AP Interview: Border official says aid needed to save lives
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
‘We’re still here by the grace of God’: BPSO Deputy home damaged in overnight storms
Top Stories
Overnight storms damage homes in Bossier Parish
Storms knock out power to thousands
Thursday to bring more sunshine, heat, and humidity
Strong thunderstorms caused tree damage in Harrison County Wednesday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Israel honors Patriots owner Kraft amid solicitation case
Top Stories
Contreras powers Cubs past Giolito, White Sox 7-3
Texas Tech’s 4-1 CWS win sends FSU’s Martin into retirement
Tokyo Olympic tickets: Be prepared to be disappointed
Trout has 2 HRs, 7 RBIs as Angels beat Jays 11-6
Community
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
Growing Strong
Standout Student
We’ve Got Your Back
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
New East Bank Night Market kicking off in Bossier City
Top Stories
SporTran offering free rides Thursday during Dump the Pump Day
Caddo Animal Pet of the Week: Samson
NBC 6 celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring
Marshall to close Airport Park for utility work
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Setting goals
Top Stories
Father’s Day gift ideas: Inspirational book written by local father
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Strongest muscle in your body
Honoring Dad: Become a steak expert with Texas Roadhouse
Pet Health: Is your family ready for a new pet?
“Senior’s First” hosting free health fair and ceremony honoring fathers
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
Unheard song from Queen frontman Freddie Mercury released
Top Stories
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to start new foundation
Top Stories
The Lynn Vance Show 116 / Camp Paws for kids and Lynn
Ralph Lauren receives honorary knighthood in London
Judge says R. Kelly’s lawyers have week to answer lawsuit
U2 guitarist won’t get to build mansions on Malibu hillside
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Budget_
City council discusses 2018 budget
Don't Miss
‘Dude, you’re killing me!’ – Officer dragged on body camera
Accused arsonist foiled by her own cameras
Autistic boy given ‘Most Likely to Get Lost’ award
Man caught at JFK smuggling 34 finches in hair curlers
BPSO: Stolen surveillance camera keeps live streaming; suspect arrest
Kansas boy very lucky to survive knife impaling his face
Burglary suspect caught, had machete wound inflicted by boy