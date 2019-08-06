Church Point LA

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus
Top Stories
South Korean high school seniors return to school
Cyclone dumps rain on India, Bangladesh, 2M head to shelters
City of Texarkana set to separate COVID-19 cases from state prison
Caddo Grand Jury returns indictments in Shreveport 3 murders, 2 rape cases
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Slight chance for morning showers and storms Wednesday, rain and scattered storms increase Memorial Day
Top Stories
8:30 pm Tuesday live update: The ArkLaTex remains pretty much free of rain this evening..that will change in the coming week
A weak front could produce a few storms Tuesday night into Wednesday..one or two could be strong
What to do before Hurricane season begins
Warm weather continues Tuesday, an isolated late-day strong/severe storm possible
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
The Latest: Japanese high school baseball tourney canceled
FC Seoul faces sanctions after putting sex dolls in seats
Roberto Martínez to remain in charge of Belgium until 2022
Marshall ISD to get upgrades to athletic facilities
Video
Community
Events
Contests
Honoring Our Graduates
Message to Moms
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #5
Top Stories
E. Texas Food Bank to continue drive-thru emergency distributions
Your favorite fair foods now available through Memorial Day
Shreveport City trash pick-up schedules altered, as workers enjoy Memorial Day
SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #4
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Video games, Esports booming during coronavirus isolation
Video
Top Stories
Lauer says Ronan Farrow’s work on him was shoddy and biased
Top Stories
‘CBS Evening News’ wiped out in half of country by glitch
Strong finish for ESPN’s Jordan doc, ‘The Last Dance’
Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas
CBS ‘optimistic’ about fall lineup despite production halt
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Closures & Cancellations
Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations
Unsung Heroes
Honoring Our Graduates
COVID-19 Global Tracker
Church Point LA
‘She was sleeping, so I know she died peacefully,’ family of Church Point woman killed in tornado speak out
Video
Top Video
People in Shreveport and Bossier City are eager to eat inside restaurants again
Video
Texarkana Chamber host Texas Senate
Video
Family mourns tornado victim
Video
La. lawmakers to Gov. Edwards: Loosen 25% occupancy limit
Video
Husband and wife die within hours of each other
Video
Video games, Esports booming during coronavirus isolation
Video
12-year-old Chicago boy fatally shot in NW Indiana
Video
Minden Airport Could Miss Out on Funding
Video
White House announces relief program to help nation's farmers and ranchers
Video
Shreveport tattoo shop owner gives away free PPE for essential workers and the elderly during COVID-19
Video
Shreve Memorial Library is operating under new procedures
Video
Texas A&M Texarkana prepares for fall classes
Video
More Top Video
Enter to Win the Better By The Yard Contest
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Suspect in custody, standoff ends peacefully in Bossier City’s Brookhaven neighborhood
Dallas mother fatally shoots 8-year-old daughter before taking own life
Video
Shreveport nurse receives convalescent plasma donation from fellow healthcare worker
Video
Interactive Radar
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
City of Shreveport employees receive furlough letter
SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #4
Video
SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #5
‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead
Better By the Yard
Don't Miss
Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
Video
Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic
Video
Video shows Florida deputies break up party of close to 3,000 people
Video
Florida man who called coronavirus ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others
Two wearing watermelons on their heads suspected of stealing from convenience store
Video
10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting while traveling with parents in California
Video
Priest going viral after pictured using squirt gun filled with holy water to give blessings