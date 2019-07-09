Cincinnati Bengals

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
British vessel transits strait where Iran seized tanker
Top Stories
Sustainable wood group sanctions Korean-Indonesian company
Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets
Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings
SUSLA recognizes its veterans
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Kids Weathercast: Cade Thaxton
Top Stories
Overnight temperatures flirt with record lows
Front to bring storms then break from heat & humidity
Cold front late Monday to bring heat and humidity relief this week
Cold front will arrive on Monday. Lower humidity begins Tuesday.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Minor, Stroman start on deadline radars
Top Stories
Calhoun gets Bellinger to end Angels’ 5-4 win over Dodgers
Hicks’ grab, Didi’s 7 RBIs lift Yanks over Twins 14-12 in 10
Turner hits for 2nd cycle, Nationals rout Rockies 11-1
Calvary’s Wilson following in NFL brother’s footsteps
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Council revises and approves policing resolution for District F
Top Stories
BPSB: Teacher pay raise still not enough for competitive salaries for Bossier
City signs over interest in Smith Park to Miller Co.
Caddo Juvenile Court opens ‘Calming Studio’ for youth
Vigil held for Louquandelyn Hargrove
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Mind, Body, Soul: VonRay Fashion Camp
Top Stories
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
National Geographic aims to solve Amelia Earhart mystery
Top Stories
Gordon Ramsay denounces chefs who snub Michelin guide honors
Top Stories
Stars to frame global poverty issues in new NatGeo series
‘American Gangster’ prosecutor pleads guilty to theft charge
Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way
John Prine postpones shows due to stent surgery
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Cincinnati Bengals
Calvary’s Wilson following in NFL brother’s footsteps
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Man orders coffee in the nude
FaceApp under fire for privacy concerns
‘Cooler filled with male genitalia’ found in raid of body-donation company
This California city is hosting a ‘straight pride parade’
Sweet mess: Syrup spills at edge of French Quarter
Tokyo Olympics: One year countdown begins to 2020 Games
Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out