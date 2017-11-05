Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Natchitoches Parish sheriff injured in farm accident Friday
Top Stories
The Latest: Pence marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch site
Back to school spending reaching new heights
Nissan recalling over 91,000 Titan trucks
Russian, US astronauts blast off on moon landing anniversary
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors warn about dangers of rising temperatures
Top Stories
The weekend stays hot, nice cool down for most of next week
The heat goes on into the weekend. Rain on the increase next week.
Heat continues through the weekend; front brings rain and cooler temperatures next week
Hot Thursday, no heat advisory, temperature relief next week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Clanton, Suwannapura win LPGA Tour team event
Top Stories
Monmouth racing card shaken amid fierce heat, track protests
At Tour, struggling champ Thomas no longer touching the sky
The Latest: Lowry builds 4-shot lead in British Open
Shane Lowry builds 4-shot lead in British Open
Community
Contests
Red River Balloon Rally
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Vigil held for Louquandelyn Hargrove
Top Stories
Community celebrates military veteran’s 100th birthday
Miller County residents collect bottled water for SWAR flood victims
Thousands of dollars worth of youth football equipment stolen
Local state of emergency declared in Howard County
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92
Top Stories
Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case
Top Stories
Putin: Russians, Ukrainians are ‘one people’
Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed at event in China
‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles
Idaho music event canceled amid immigration enforcement fear
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
College_
BPCC helps students reach college goals
Don't Miss
Michelle Obama dethrones Angelina Jolie as world’s most admired woman: poll
Pocket-sized shark squirts glowing clouds from pockets
Sheriff: Florida man tries to steal car, but can’t drive stick shift
America: Love or Leave it sign at Virginia church draws attention
The Lynn Vance Show 120 / Pop N Pizza
Woman’s neck sliced open in freak lawnmower accident
Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out