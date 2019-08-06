Coronavirus Closures

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Coronavirus
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Alton Sterling case: Baton Rouge nixes $5M settlement offer
Facebook will give workers paid time off to work polls on Election Day
On 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, death toll still rising
Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Warm temperatures and scattered thunderstorms to continue
Video
Live update: Today’s rain has all but ended; expect isolated storms again Friday
Isolated PM t’storms and near-normal temperatures to stay in the forecast for most of the week ahead
Video
Cold front advancing through the ArkLaTex; cooler temperatures staying west
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Roglic imperial on Tour de France Stage 13 won by Martinez
Coach: Message in Dolphins’ video is ‘we can all do better’
‘I don’t have sympathy for him’: Commentator belittles Cowboys QB’s bout with depression
Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Back to School Photo Gallery
Salute the Badge
Honoring Our Graduates
Standout Students
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
We’ve Got Your Back
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Just Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Beyond the Protests: Praise in the Parking Lot
Video
Voices of Courage: clearing the confusion surrounding white privilege
Video
Texarkana still behind on 2020 census count
Video
Harvest Regional Food Bank: COVID-19 crisis brings new hunger needs in the area
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Barrymore sets high standard in her models as talk show host
Top Stories
Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit
Top Stories
Western art collected by T. Boone Pickens offered at auction
George R.R. Martin can’t build castle library in New Mexico
Milan Fashion Week to include Black Lives Matter event
Hollywood’s inclusion problems still run deep, study finds
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Search
Search
Search
Tracking COVID-19
Unsung Heroes
Testing sites & news
MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans
Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
Unsung Heroes
Testing sites & news
MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
MAP: ArkLaTex school district reopening plans
Coronavirus Timeline
Coronavirus Closures
Ruston restaurant closed by TRO agrees to comply with state COVID-19 directives
As colleges continue to close across the country, could UL be next to send students packing?
Video
NBC News special series ‘Coronavirus and the Classroom’ heads to primetime tonight
Video
103-year-old woman celebrates birthday with first tattoo, first motorcycle ride
Video
After positive COVID-19 tests, Government Plaza to close for disinfection on Wednesday
Video
Top Video
ArkLaTex Homepage Friday Morning Forecast 9-11
Video
SPD identifies third suspect in shooting death of Green Oaks football player
Video
Beyond The Protests: Praise in the Parking Lot
Video
Former felon working to stop cycle of violence in Shreveport
Video
Voices of Courage White Privilege
Video
New Wisconsin poll results show uphill climb for President Trump
Video
Oregon wildfires: What it means when firefighters 'disengage'
Video
102-carat diamond set to be auctioned, could be most expensive diamond ever sold online
Video
Trump Administration seeks to relax oil drilling rules through U.S. Forest Service rule change
Video
NBC NFL Kickoff
Video
More Top Video
More Coronavirus Closures Headlines
Judges refuse restraining order against Louisiana bar restrictions
Nevada brothels eye reopening after being shut down due to COVID-19
Video
LA: Rental assistance program overwhelmed; temporarily shuts down after 3 days
Gov. Greg Abbott orders bars to close and restaurants return to 50% capacity
Video
Susan G. Komen Arkansas cancels events, closing office
Library closure: Exposure to COVID-19 forces temporary closure of Hollywood/Union Avenue branch
CHRISTUS Health Plan insurance options for unemployed
Video
Activists gather to show support for poultry workers amid COVID-19
Gallery
Two new COVID-19 cases prompt week-long closure of Miller County Courthouse
Video
Local brewing company closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE
PHOTO GALLERY: Back to School
QUIZ: Get to know the FOX 33 News Good Day team
PHOTO GALLERY: NBC 6 Clear the Shelters Owner and Pet Lookalike Showcase
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Weather
Bowie County Officials seek input on transportation needs in Western Texarkana
Video
Interactive Radar
Louisiana voters to decide on ‘No Right to Abortion’ constitutional amendment in November
Video
Harvest Regional Food Bank: COVID-19 crisis brings new hunger needs in the area
Video
Mom shares Zoom etiquette tips for parents and kids
Video
Caddo schools: Phase 3 will not immediately affect current instructional models
Fugitive accused of raping 6-month-old baby, sharing videos is captured in Texas
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart
Video
Bossier Parish middle schools will go back to in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 14
Don't Miss
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
‘Size of a lollipop’: 102-carat diamond set to be auctioned, could be most expensive diamond ever sold online
Video
How to order the ‘secret’ pumpkin pie Frappuccino at Starbucks
National Toy Hall of Fame reveals the 12 toy finalists
Video
Mother warning others after phone charger explodes, burns son
Texas woman makes COVID-19 piñata, names him COVY
Video
Killer whale who grieved her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again
Video