Top Stories
ROAD CLOSURE: Shed Road in Bossier City to be closed due to new traffic sign installments
Scattered thunderstorms to stick around through Friday
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for leaks that can cause fires
Nebraska man asks city to be ‘a social leader’ and denounce ‘boneless chicken wings’
Top Stories
Scattered thunderstorms to stick around through Friday
Scattered thunderstorms continue Thursday, warm and pleasant weekend on the way
Heavy rain expected to return Wednesday night; outlook updated on next week’s drop in temps
The chance for more heavy rain returns to part of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night
Top Stories
NHL, players unveil series of anti-racism initiatives
NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin
Balancing motherhood and tennis, Pironkova scores Open upset
Be a fan at Razorback Stadium as a Hog Cutout this football season
Top Stories
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport donates 23K masks non-profit areas in community
Adopt A Teacher: Charissa Aalgaard / W. T. Lewis Elementary
Enjoy great music, help local charities at Rock Rally 4 Hope
Campers RV Center extends pet food drive through September 5
Top Stories
After a long slumber, U.S. cinemas awaken on pivotal weekend
Top Stories
Jackie O’s island getaway sold to land preservation groups
Top Stories
Boseman to be honored in hometown, where he inspired others
‘The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident
21-year-old young adult author gets 7-figure book deal
Tracking COVID-19
Unsung Heroes
Honoring our Graduates
MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans
Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
Unsung Heroes
Honoring our Graduates
MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
MAP: ArkLaTex school district reopening plans
Coronavirus Timeline
covid-19
Several students confirmed to have COVID-19 at TAMUT
Scattered thunderstorms to stick around through Friday
Nebraska man ask city to stop ignoring 'Boneless Chicken Wings'
Flyover of Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Gov. Edwards Thursday briefing on Louisiana Hurricane Laura recovery
Looking at damage from above
Alvin Kamara, owner Gayle Benson among those back at Saints training camp
Renters and landlords react to new policy that halts evictions
Scattered thunderstorms continue Thursday, warm and pleasant weekend on the way
Mother of two Shreveport shooting victims speaks out
Sabine Parish Food Bank Drive
Elected Officials hold prayer rally
Don't Miss
Nebraska man asks city to be ‘a social leader’ and denounce ‘boneless chicken wings’
Blue Bell debuts new flavor: Fudge Brownie Decadence
Busch releases dog beer for man’s best friend
‘He picked the wrong guy’: Man with concealed carry permit scares off would-be carjacker
Newsfeed Now: Pelosi in hot water after salon visit; KKK flag controversy in Tennessee
Wedding venue destroyed by Hurricane Laura is rebuilding in the name of love
Meals on heels: San Francisco drag queens deliver food amid virus
