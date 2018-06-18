Crash_victim_identified

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Coronavirus
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Family dog, Buddy, stayed with 3-year-old boy who got lost in woods
Flu deaths rise to 56 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 2,400+ confirmed cases in the last week
Video
NFL free agent Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge
AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Heavier rain expected Wednesday night should end Thursday morning..sunshine returns Friday
Video
Top Stories
Cold air returns Wednesday with lingering rain showers.. steady rain develops later in day
Video
8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain focused on the south half of the area..plenty more rain could be on the way in the weeks ahead
Severe Weather Preparedness Week with focus on mobile home safety
Video
Front brings big cool down with the threat of rain sticking around into Thursday
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
NFL free agent Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge
Astros name barred by Little Leagues near Williamsport
Díaz, Aguilar, Goodwin win salary arbitration cases
After pairing with Woods, Ancer reaching a higher altitude
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Local fitness trainer encourages you to know the status of your heart health
Video
Top Stories
South Bossier City neighbors form new neighborhood watch
Video
Remarkable Woman Honoree encourages others to live authentically
Video
Valentine’s Day adoption event lands 13 animals in loving homes
Pet Health: Busting Dental Health Myths
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Expo set for February 29
Video
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Fit for Life Expo coming in February
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
‘NCIS’ leads the way on quiet television week
Top Stories
20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills home
Video
Top Stories
Bestselling young adult authors are aiming at older readers
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31
Label: Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills shooting
Understanding Weinstein’s charges and potential punishment
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Crash_victim_identified
Weekend crash victim identified
Top Video
Flu deaths rise to 56 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 2,400+ confirmed cases in the last week
Video
USDA moving forward with new SNAP regulations
Video
APD: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 after attempted home invasion
Video
Northeast Austin apartment complex shooting
Video
20 million Americans use crowdfunding to pay medical bills
Video
Weather week ahead Feb 19
Video
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver who just lost his daughter
Video
Texas man calls 911 after fence post goes through his body during crash
Video
Ryan Newman Released from Hospital After Daytona Wreck
Video
20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills home
Video
Texas Democratic candidates debate for chance to unseat Sen. John Cornyn
Video
MJ Hegar after the Texas Senate Democratic debate (long)
Video
More Top Video
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
South Bossier City neighbors form new neighborhood watch
Video
Hair at the center of Captain Shreve cheerleader’s dismissal
Video
Satellite law school could open in Shreveport
Don't Miss
Family dog, Buddy, stayed with 3-year-old boy who got lost in woods
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver who just lost his daughter
Video
Texas man survives after fence post goes through his body during crash
Video
Ryan Newman leaves hospital holding hands with daughters 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Video
Kansas crossing guard killed by driver hailed as hero for saving students
Video
Caught on cam: Date night crime fighting
Video
Jars of preserved human remains found under home
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
South Bossier City neighbors form new neighborhood watch
Video
Hair at the center of Captain Shreve cheerleader’s dismissal
Video
Satellite law school could open in Shreveport