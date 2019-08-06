Skip to content
Top Stories
Eye on Scams: Student debt forgiveness for a fee?
Video
Top Stories
State wrestling tournament moving to Baton Rouge
Video
1 pm Sunday Cristobal Update: storm slows down as it approaches Louisiana coast
Coronavirus in Louisiana June 7 update: 42,816 confirmed cases; 2,825 deaths statewide
WATCH: Shreveport faith community holds unity, prayer rally at historic church
Top Stories
1 pm Sunday Cristobal Update: storm slows down as it approaches Louisiana coast
United Cajun Navy prepares airboats for Tropical Storm
Video
11 PM Update: Tropical Storm Cristobal to make landfall Sunday evening in Louisiana
GOHSEP: Get a plan, Tropical Storm Cristobal is coming
Top Stories
NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice
Boxer Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, out of return bout
New tennis tournament in France aiming for younger audience
State wrestling tournament moving to Baton Rouge
Video
Top Stories
SporTran to increase services, add more routes
Top Stories
The Lynn Vance Show 150 / New Normal Drive-In and Car Horn Symphony
Video
Protesters gather for peaceful walk and prayer in Sevier County
Video
The 2020 Red River Balloon Rally kicks off next Friday
Video
Shreveport residents feel obligated to protest
Video
Top Stories
Film Prize Jr. to be a virtual event this year
Video
Top Stories
NWLA Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of 2021 events; parades pending
Top Stories
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
USDA Forest Service reminds every adventurer to “be outdoor safe”
Video
Drive-In Movies Make a Comeback Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Top Stories
JK Rowling’s tweets on transgender people spark outrage
Top Stories
Philadelphia editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline
Top Stories
Fox News: Black deaths, stock market graphic was insensitive
Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater
Moscow book fair brings out Pushkin fans, lockdown-weary
Shouts of solidarity for black reporter pulled from protests
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Download Red River Balloon Rally Zoom Background
Download and play Digital Shreveport-Bossier Bingo
Assemble the Balloon Rally Digital Puzzle
Red River Balloon Rally Coloring Sheet
Cristobal
Rain, road flooding as Tropical Storm Cristobal draws closer
Top Video
United Cajun Navy prepares airboats for Tropical Storm
Video
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
Video
Tracking the Tropics Sunday, June 7
Video
Debris washed onto road in Alabama from Tropical Storm Cristobal
Video
Mobile Bay waterspout, likely from Tropical Storm Cristobal
Video
Waterspout spotted over Gulf of Mexico near Alabama shore
Video
State of Texas: Protests get attention and response from state leaders
Video
Investigators link groups to violence at protests
Video
Lawmaker: Law requiring added police training needs more work
Video
Hope for common ground
Video
Hurricane Hunters fly into Tropical Storm Cristobal
Video
Justice for George Floyd march held in Texarkana
Video
More Top Video
Enter to Win the Better By The Yard Contest
SPD: Man in custody after 3 employees injured, 2 stabbed inside Shreve City Walmart
Video
WATCH: Shreveport faith community holds unity, prayer rally at historic church
Minden man dies after crashing into heavy machinery at construction site
1 pm Sunday Cristobal Update: storm slows down as it approaches Louisiana coast
Weather
State wrestling tournament moving to Baton Rouge
Video
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
Video
Trump to sign emergency declaration to aid Louisiana with pending tropical storm
2 children killed in swimming incident in Louisiana
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
Video
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy with autism found mile from home with family’s two dogs at his side
‘I’m so sorry, all I want is a hug’: 12-year-old accused of leading Oklahoma police on wild chase
Video
DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe
Video
Alabama city removes Confederate statue without notice
Video
It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts