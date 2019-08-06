Duck Dynasty

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Details emerge about the shooting incident that killed one BRPD officer and injured another
Video
Top Stories
CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System to hold briefing on resuming some surgeries
Man and child killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Pine Bluff
Arkansas official: No high school graduations until July 1
El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Warm and breezy Monday, severe weather likely late Tuesday into early Wednesday
Top Stories
One more dry day for Monday; severe storms will return Tuesday night
Storm damage clean up in Cass County
Video
Sunny skies for Sunday and Monday; severe weather returns for Tuesday night
Quiet weather to return to the ArkLaTex after a historic evening of hail producing storms..severe storms could return Tuesday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Nadal does’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
FIFA wants to let teams use 5 substitutes during backlog
Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia
Formula One chairman Carey hopes season starts July 5
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Be a hero, thank a hero: Copeland Foundation thanks healthcare workers
Top Stories
Dozens drive through Benton mobile food distribution event
Video
20 Texarkana nonprofits to participate in East Texas giving day
Video
2020 Red River Balloon Rally converted from festival to overflight
Logansport HS honoring 2020 graduating seniors in creative ways during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
‘The Rise of Skywalker’ to hit Disney Plus on May 4
Top Stories
UPDATE: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson gives update on family after shots were fired onto his property
Video
Top Stories
Sotheby’s offers benefit auction with Sting, Hillary Clinton
An all-star virtual graduation awaits college students
No orange crush: Dutch celebrate King’s Day at home
Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estate
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH â€œKeep Calm through COVIDâ€ Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Caddo Parish
Bossier Parish
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Closures & Cancellations
Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations
Unsung Heroes
CDC Info
COVID-19 Global Tracker
Duck Dynasty
UPDATE: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson gives update on family after shots were fired onto his property
Video
Top Video
Business reflects one year after Ruston tornados
Video
Willie Robertson Gives Update
Video
Viral video shows large Chicago house party amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Hot Springs Police warn about scammer impersonating officer killed in the line of duty
Video
Massive alligator surprises Hilton Head family on back porch
Video
Massive alligator surprises Hilton Head family on back porch 2
Video
Four security guards remove massive alligator from Hilton Head backyard
Video
UL students, 3D mask
Video
parade to celebrate the life of coronavirus victim
Video
Baton Rouge Police Press Conference after shooting of two officers - April 26
Video
NBC Sunday Night News - April 26
Video
NWS: Friday night storm had winds equivalent to EF1 tornado
Video
More Top Video
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Louisiana COVID-19 deaths drop 60% overnight; new cases down 30%
More insurance companies offer refunds: Is yours on the list?
Ochsner LSU to move Women’s & Children’s departments to St. Mary’s on Monday
Growing demand for Occupational Therapists as part of the recovery process for coronavirus patients
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
Weather
Private donations help support LSU Health Shreveport’s mobile COVID-19 testing
Logansport HS honoring 2020 graduating seniors in creative ways during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Robertson Selected by Las Vegas Raiders in Fourth Round
Video
Report: Jameis Winston set to join Saints
Don't Miss
Family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot
Video
Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record
WATCH: Massive alligator removed from Hilton Head family’s back porch
Video
Disney shares ‘virtual viewing’ of ‘Happily Ever After’ nighttime spectacular
Video
‘They are using small home scissors and knives’: Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine
Video
NASA releases new image to mark Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary
Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine