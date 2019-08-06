Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Coroner: Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths now 134
Top Stories
Give for Good: Supporting your favorite cause is more critical than ever amid pandemic
Video
Father receives diploma from 3-year-old son in adorable front yard graduation ceremony
Video
A CLOSER LOOK: in prison and COVID positive … what happens next?
Bossier City receives $8 million loan for improvements to water system
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Cold front to bring a little thunder and more normal temperatures..a second front brings more thunder Friday
Top Stories
Hot and breezy Monday, slight chance of a thunderstorm tonight
Warmer temperatures continue for Monday; rain and storms for Tuesday
Warmer temperatures are ahead with rain chances returning next week
8:30 pm Friday live update: warm & dry weather continues this weekend..two shots at rain next week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Carson Wentz embracing Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts
US women’s team players have options after setback in court
Tennis plans virus-related financial fund: 800 players, $6M
Shula remembered by peers for “playing within the rules”
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Restaurants make changes for Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Top Stories
Shreveport-Bossier gives huge ‘Thank You’ to healthcare heroes with $150,000 in donations
Loosiana Seafood Market shares their journey through COVID-19 as businesses slowly reopen
Video
Drive-in movies return to Bossier City
Video
Whole Foods to give free masks to all customers
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Kingfish Ingram wins 5 Blues Music Awards in online show
Top Stories
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in TV series
Video
Top Stories
NBC News chief Andy Lack out in corporate restructuring
Colson Whitehead’s ‘The Nickel Boys’ wins Pulitzer Prize
Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series
Hanks, who survived COVID-19, calls graduates ‘the chosen’
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH â€œKeep Calm through COVIDâ€ Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Caddo Parish
Bossier Parish
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Closures & Cancellations
Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations
Unsung Heroes
CDC Info
COVID-19 Global Tracker
Grady AR
Three inmates die at ADC’s Cummins Unit, bringing weekend total to five
Top Video
Give For Good Day has began early
Video
Sevierly Strong campaign supports restaurants
Video
To-go alcohol sales continue past May 1st
Video
Senate back in session while some question if it's too early
Video
U.S. business begins reopening -- how should it be handled at the border?
Video
13-year-old charged with attempted murder, after shooting couple in their home
Video
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing for Monday, May 4, 2020
Video
Governor Asa Hutchinson announces places of worship, large outdoor venues can resume with restrictions
Video
Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California
Video
Caught on Camera: Construction crew survives storm
Video
Sumter woman arrested, accused of licking hands and touching things in grocery store
Video
More Top Video
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Arkansas governor says churches can reopen May 4 under new guidelines
Video
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Interactive Radar
Shreveport nurse, mother of 2 dies in East Texas crash
Video
SPD: One woman shot, another jailed after their romantic relationship goes south
Coroner: Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths now 134
Two teens drown Sunday while swimming in Webster Parish’s Caney Lake
13-year-old charged with attempted murder, after shooting couple in their home
Video
ETX town’s tourist-driven economy hit hard by coronavirus closures
Video
Gov. Edwards announces ‘Open Safely,’ online resource for businesses, churches
Video
Don't Miss
Shine your light for firefighters Tuesday, May 4
Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping
Video
Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic
Video
Caught on Camera: Construction crew survives storm
Video
Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time
Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
Video
PEEPS SOUP AND A SMILE: Brookshire’s gives us the laugh we all need
Video