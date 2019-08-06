Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
UN agency: North Europe radiation likely linked to reactor
Top Stories
Heat Advisory Friday, with scattered thunderstorms bringing relief later in the day
Video
Botswana investigates ‘mysterious deaths’ of 275 elephants
Kim Jong Un urges North Koreans to keep up virus fight
Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Heat Advisory Friday, with scattered thunderstorms bringing relief later in the day
Video
8:30 pm Thursday live update: no significant rain in our area this evening..that will change starting Friday..plenty of heat on the distant horizon
Scattered storms to return to ArkLaTex Friday, could linger through middle of next week
Video
Heat Advisory remains in effect Thursday, thunderstorms returning soon
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Former Ashdown DB Montaric Brown looks to take on leadership role with Hogs
Video
Week after toasting title, Klopp hurting after rout by City
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name
GSU’s Fobbs says athletes shouldn’t be on campus yet
Video
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
Honoring Our Graduates
Standout Students
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
We’ve Got Your Back
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Just Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Beyond the Protests: Bossier Parish NAACP
Video
Standout Students recognized by Rep. Mike Johnson
Video
Shreveport/Bossier Black Businesses in one app! | SB Black Biz App – Social Pal Kal
Video
Local business gives BPSO extra protection to help battle COVID-19
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Shreveport/Bossier Black Businesses in one app! | SB Black Biz App – Social Pal Kal
Video
Top Stories
Caribbean Coolers with Benchmark American Brasserie
Video
Top Stories
NYC-style cookies with Basic Batches Bakery
Video
Better By The Yard Contest with Akin’s Nursery
Video
Film Prize Jr. to be a virtual event this year
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Top Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71
Top Stories
Union tells actors not to work on pandemic film ‘Songbird’
Top Stories
Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of 7 years
21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth
Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Closures & Cancellations
heat advisory
Heat Advisory Friday, with scattered thunderstorms bringing relief later in the day
Video
Top Video
Heat Advisory Friday, with scattered thunderstorms bringing relief later in the day
Video
Hotel clerk targeted in racially-motivated attack in Stonington speaks out
Video
Beyond the Protests: Bossier NAACP
Video
Gov. Greg Abbott on face mask mandate - KTAB Exclusive
Video
Abbott: This is our 'last, best chance' to contain COVID-19 before shutting down again
Video
Petition to keep Confederate monument
Video
Bossier Council on Aging Helping Seniors During the Heat
Video
Financial ruin could be brewing for U.S. craft breweries
Video
Jury finds Texarkana pastor guilty of over a dozen charges including sexual assault
Video
Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari Park
Video
Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus
Video
Governor issues statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19
Video
More Top Video
Enter to win tickets to Gators & Friends
Enter to win a gift card to Oyster Bar & Grille
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Harley-Davidson cuts ties with dealership over racist posts
Shreveport one of 11 cities in U.S. to take part in Universal Basic Income pilot program
Video
Weather
Water main blow out leads to boil advisory in Shreveport
COVID-19 forces two Shreveport eateries to temporarily shut down
Video
E. Texas man sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes
Officers get down and dirty to save deaf and blind dog
Video
Interactive Radar
Six Flags pulls all social media advertising as part of growing national movement
Jury finds Texarkana pastor guilty of over a dozen charges including sexual assault
Video
Don't Miss
103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
Video
Not so random acts: Science finds that being kind pays off
Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters
Officers get down and dirty to save deaf and blind dog from sewer
Video
A friendship to remember: A failed cattle dog and a downed calf won’t leave each other’s side
Video
Marine scientist: Video of ‘cute’ dolphin shows concerning behavior
Video
Caribbean Coolers with Benchmark American Brasserie
Video