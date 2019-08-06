Skip to content
Hot and humid pattern this week, cooling rain shower possible in some areas this afternoon
Free COVID-19 testing offered in Homer
Shreveport church to host Covid-19 testing for residents without symptoms
Southern AD Banks discusses changes to upcoming football season
Little Rock Walmarts close following Sunday afternoon protests
Hot and humid pattern this week, cooling rain shower possible in some areas this afternoon
Heat and humidity to increase for the ArkLaTex; slight rain chances return too
The heat will roll on; humidity increases next week
Sunny skies and very warm temperatures expected for the weekend
Berger a winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour feels like it, too
Barty joins players expressing concern over US Open timing
Denny Hamlin wins on a long day at Homestead
A safe return for golf as Berger wins Colonial in a playoff
Courageous Conversations: Tim Owens
Winds ground first flight of 2020 Red River Balloon Rally
Video Interview: Shreveport man organizes Father’s Day event
City of Shreveport launches website, citizens can track progress of police reform
Volunteers of Sevier County create “Vote for Growth” campaign
Better By The Yard Contest with Akin’s Nursery
Film Prize Jr. to be a virtual event this year
NWLA Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of 2021 events; parades pending
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
USDA Forest Service reminds every adventurer to “be outdoor safe”
Drive-In Movies Make a Comeback Memorial Day Weekend
Hank Williams Jr.’s 27-year-old daughter killed in accident
Nickelodeon reveals SpongeBob SquarePants might be gay in a tweet
Spike Lee issues apology after defending Woody Allen
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead
Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle protest zone
Homer LA
Free COVID-19 testing offered in Homer
Southern AD Banks discusses changes to football season
Hundreds of Minden protesters participate in "Citizens for Justice" march and rally
Trump supporters hold boat rally for president's 74th birthday
Peaceful protests in Haughton are met with anti-Black Lives Matter response
100 year old chalice stolen
BR.COM INTERVIEW W TX SEN HINOJOSA 06.12.20
Texas explorer to become second person ever to orbit space and reach deepest point in ocean
Longhorn athletes call for school to eliminate 'Eyes of Texas' song, rename buildings to aid racial inclusivity
Courageous Conversations: Tim Owens
FOX 33 News First at 9
Donation for scholarships
Winds ground first flight of 2020 Red River Balloon Rally
Hank Williams Jr.’s 27-year-old daughter killed in accident
Hundreds of Minden protesters participate in “Citizens for Justice” march and rally
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
Hot and humid pattern this week, cooling rain shower possible in some areas this afternoon
414 Sam’s Town casino employees on notice for potential layoffs
Atlanta police: Officer fired following fatal shooting, 36 arrested in protests
Suspect in Texarkana, Texas overnight fatal shooting behind bars in Miller County
Ochsner LSU announces new COVID-19 testing sites for residents without symptoms
Southern AD Banks discusses changes to upcoming football season
Texas explorer to become second person ever to orbit space and reach deepest point in ocean
Video Interview: Shreveport man organizes Father’s Day event
Trump campaign is selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies
53 years since landmark ‘Loving vs. Virginia’ case ending ban on interracial marriage
Cake Decoration 101 with Southern Suga by Mel
Heard McElroy and Vestal & Shreve Memorial Library talk Red River Balloon Rally
6 Things You Should Know | June 11th
