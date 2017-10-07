Skip to content
Top Stories
With season in doubt, Japan’s baseball taps virus experts
Kopitar scores twice, Kings win in Vegas, 4-1
Bulldogs Wallop Black Bears in Home Victory
Video
James’ triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Hornets
Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week Arcadia RB Corey Russell
Video
Arcadia Outruns Lincoln Prep at Robinson Classic
Video
Cavaliers Take Down Rayville at Robinson Classic
Video
Arcadia looking to start season on strong note
Video
North Caddo Falls in Championship Game
Video
Texas House District 9 Race
Video
ArkLaTex Homepage Sunday Afternoon Forecast 3-1
Video
11 yo hiker dies
Video
Anti-gay sign in religious leader's yard sparks protest outside Bossier City church
Video
Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee
Video
Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election
Video
Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting
Video
False, misleading Information floods social media before elections
Video
Teens send statewide message about vaping concerns
Video
Disappearance of grandma
Video
'He was there to hurt, kill people': witness recalls 'highly volatile situation' at Walmart
Video
Drunk driver strikes 2 state police cars in Chicopee, K9 taken to vet
Video
Calvary Falls to Rayville in Parkway Invitational Final
Video
New Diana Gets Big Win Over Hooks, 42-28
Video
Anti-gay sign in religious leader’s yard sparks protest outside Bossier City church
Video
Bond revoked for former SPD officer charged in federal steroid distribution case
CPSO: Two men arrested in connection with body found near Wallace Lake
Special Delivery: Lafayette General Hospital welcomes six Leap Day babies in 2020
FedEx driver survives 75-foot fall
Video
Family of bullied Australian boy declines crowdfunded trip to Disney, wants funds to support anti-bullying charities
Video
Deaf athlete proves his disabilities don’t define his abilities
Video
Police department offers to test recently bought meth for coronavirus
Stolen hearse with body inside recovered after pursuit ends with crash
Video
The Lynn Vance Show 145 / Krewe of Highland Parade Adventure
Video
Anti-gay sign in religious leader’s yard sparks protest outside Bossier City church
Video
Bond revoked for former SPD officer charged in federal steroid distribution case
CPSO: Two men arrested in connection with body found near Wallace Lake