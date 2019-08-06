Hurricane Chris

Skip to content
Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death
Top Stories
Shreveport man charged in connection to mid-May Sunset Acres shooting
Disneyland delays planned July reopening
Hearing fireworks booming before July 4 this year? You’re not alone
Video
Mansfield man charged, accused of fatally shooting another man on Washington Street
Video
Top Stories
8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Thunderstorms decreasing over the ArkLaTex..rain chances to decrease in the coming days
4:30 pm Wednesday live update: Scattered storms moving across parts of the ArkLaTex
Tracking the Tropics: How do hurricanes form?
Video
Showers and thunderstorms will continue for Wednesday; rain chances decrease for Friday
Top Stories
Danny Palmer’s moment is over
Video
AP interview: Manfred: `We owe it to our fans to be better’
Baseball scrambles back into action amid lingering concerns
SUSLA sets first football tryout since start of pandemic
Top Stories
TPWD spray for Giant Salvinia at Texarkana lake
Top Stories
Voices of Courage: Barbershop Swap
Video
East Texas teen publishes children’s book thanking law enforcement for their service to the community
Video
Standout Student: Karmen Jones
Video
Texarkana firework show changes location
Video
Top Stories
NYC-style cookies with Basic Batches Bakery
Video
Top Stories
Better By The Yard Contest with Akin’s Nursery
Video
Top Stories
Film Prize Jr. to be a virtual event this year
Video
Top Stories
Early, rarely seen Alcott story published in Strand Magazine
Top Stories
Disneyland delays planned July reopening
Top Stories
Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings
Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account
Atlanta reality TV star charged with misusing relief funds
Nocera and McLean writing book on U.S. coronavirus response
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
Closures & Cancellations
Hurricane Chris
Released arrest affidavits at odds with story rapper accused of murder told police
Top Video
5k prayer walk in Marshall, Tx.
Video
COVID-19's impact on the brain
Video
Christus Highland holds a prayer rally for their staff on racial justice
Video
Lost wallet turned in by employee
Video
Become a pen pal to residents at Texas state hospitals, state-assisted living centers
Video
Second mobile food pantry in Texarkana
Video
Petition to remove Confederate monument outside Harrison County Courthouse
Video
Caddo Coroner releases cause of death of second man who died in SPD custody
Video
Gov. Edwards on COVID-19 in Louisiana: 'We're heading in the wrong direction'
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards reviews latest data on COVID-19 in Louisiana
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor directs ADH to double number of new contact tracers
Video
Enter to win tickets to Gators & Friends
Enter to win a gift card to Oyster Bar & Grille
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
Trending Stories
Mansfield man charged, accused of fatally shooting another man on Washington Street
Weather
Ochsner’s LSU Health announces local COVID-19 testing sites June 22-26
Petition calls for the removal of Texarkana Confederate monument
Video
Webster Parish: Arkansas man charged in homicide of victim found on side of road
Shreveport restaurant’s rezoning request raises resident concerns
Video
Released arrest affidavits at odds with story rapper accused of murder told police
SPD: Tip leads to 2nd arrest in Southern Hills armed robbery & shooting
Those With Disabilities Are Not Forgotten at The Arc Caddo-Bossier
Video
Danny Palmer’s moment is over
Video
Moms hope viral photo of sons spreads message of equality, friendship
Video
Texas couple arrested after baby, child test positive for narcotics
Chicken spills out of truck on Arkansas highway
Man wrangles shark with bare hands off Delaware beach
Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas
Video
Man pulls officer from burning cruiser: ‘We had to get him out’
Video
Lost and found: This Oklahoma man’s father bought a car brand new in 1974. His son bought it back in 2020
Video