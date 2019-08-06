Skip to content
AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama
RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020
Edwards warns Tropical Storm Laura still a threat as Marco weakens
Woman declared dead found alive inside Detroit funeral home
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Updated 10 a.m. Advisory: Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura to bring impacts to the ArkLaTex this week
As tropical storms loom, LifeShare asks nation for blood donations
More than half Louisiana’s state offices closed Monday due to hurricane concerns
Southern University closing Mon-Wed because of potential inclement weather
Doctor: NFL COVID-19 testing issues gave it test fire drill
Abram, Simmons among 2nd-year players poised for breakouts
The Latest: Army football schedule includes Navy, Air Force
‘Risky’? Dolphins to allow up to 13,000 fans at home opener
Couple shares the challenges of being deaf during a pandemic and the unique characteristics of deaf culture
Texarkana Cinemark movie theater reopens
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe to offer free COVID-19 testing at Grambling State
Caddo Commission approves nearly $300K for COVID-19 testing & kits for local businesses
Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38
J Balvin, Roddy Ricch no longer performing at MTV VMAs
Global ‘Black Joy Project’ to be adapted into a book
Berlin Film Festival to make acting prizes gender neutral
Screenwriter John Ridley to write new Batman comic series
Kirk Franklin makes splash at Stellar Gospel Music Awards
hurricane laura
Updated 10 a.m. Advisory: Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura to bring impacts to the ArkLaTex this week
RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020
10 a.m. NHC Marco and Laura update
Open Hands Deaf Services
President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
ArkLaTex Homepage Sunday Evening Forecast 8-23
William S. Nacol robbery
Disaster declarations made ahead of storms Marco, Laura
Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 23 Texas counties as Hurricane Marco nears Gulf Coast
STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 1
STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 2
Updated 10 a.m. Advisory: Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura to bring impacts to the ArkLaTex this week
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Interactive Radar
Woman identified in deadly shooting at Margaritaville, boyfriend jailed on murder charges
Edwards warns Tropical Storm Laura still a threat as Marco weakens
More than half Louisiana’s state offices closed Monday due to hurricane concerns
Sheriff: Sydney Sutherland’s body has been found
LDH reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 59 more deaths since Friday
Sen. Bill Cassidy asks for support of bill to increase COVID-19 testing, after testing positive himself
Video
Woman declared dead found alive inside Detroit funeral home
New, dog-friendly cabins open at 16 Louisiana State Parks
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
No, Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 won’t merge into ‘superstorm’ in Gulf of Mexico
BBB warns of popular diet app Noom after thousands of complaints filed
Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo
Loughlin sentenced to 2 months, Giannulli gets 5 months in college bribery scheme