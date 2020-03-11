Skip to content
Top Stories
Houston mega-church pastor pleads guilty in investment scheme; faces 5 to 7 years in prison
WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic
Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauce in pilot program
Gov. Edwards offers coronavirus update at Rotary Club of Baton Rouge
Top Stories
Warm and breezy Wednesday, rainy pattern Friday through next week
Top Stories
Warm Wednesday ahead; rain chances on the increase for Friday
Warm and dry in most areas Tuesday, heavy rain possible late this week and into the weekend
Warm Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible
Rain and a few thunderstorms Monday, warmer with scattered rain for much of the week
Top Stories
MacKinnon sidelined at least a week with lower body injury
Mariners move home games out of Seattle thru end of March
Ravens guard Yanda retires after 13 years on his own terms
Indians’ Antonetti: `Earnest effort’ with Lindor came short
Top Stories
Consumer Watch: Military Scams
Top Stories
Bowie Co. Board of Commissioners approves in principle to start economic development plan
Pets of the Week: Oreo and Mattie
Support needed as meal numbers increase for Christian Services
State-required report reveals racial, gender breakdown in Bowie County traffic, pedestrian stops
Top Stories
Hundreds turned out for 3rd Annual Fit for Life Expo
Top Stories
Friendly kissing poses European dilemma as virus spreads
Top Stories
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Shreveport Little Theater
Fit for Life Expo set for February 29
Fit for Life Tip of the Week
Top Stories
’60 Minutes’ tops television ratings with coronavirus report
Top Stories
Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas
Top Stories
Avengers Campus to let Disneyland visitors sling like Spidey
Leslie Marmon Silko wins $100,000 prize from arts academy
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults
California man will plead guilty in fake modern art fraud
Breaking News
Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
Mom run over while trying to stop man from stealing Girl Scout cookie money
Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauce in pilot program
Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days
Sibling rivalry boils over for Randall and Kevin in tonight’s ‘This Is Us’
Caught on camera: Texas family held at gunpoint
Oklahoma officer exposed to fentanyl collapses on camera
Western Union refunds $153M for scam victims
