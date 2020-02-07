$1.9 Million renovation coming to Mansfield High School stadium

MANSFIELD, La. (News Release) – The first phase of a $1.9 million renovation project at Mansfield High School’s Washington-Taylor-Rogers Stadium will begin in the coming weeks.

The DeSoto Parish School Board voted unanimously at its meeting Thursday night to accept the low bid, submitted by Pat Williams Construction, for the project.

According to Superintendent Clay Corley, the west side (home) grandstand has been deteriorating for some time. “The time has come for us to make some significant upgrades to the stadium and surrounding area,” said Corley. “The current bleachers are deteriorating to a point beyond repair and will cause some safety issues if we don’t replace them. I am thankful that we can complete a project of this magnitude without asking voters for additional revenue. The renovation will be totally funded from the Mansfield Schools Capital Projects Fund.”

The west side of the stadium, originally built in 1958, has seen its share of winning teams and exceptional athletes. “We are blessed in DeSoto Parish to have outstanding facilities,” said Bobby Boyd, Board President. “This project will bring the entire stadium up to the standard of excellence that we enjoy not only at Mansfield High School, but across each of our campuses here in DeSoto Parish.”

Renovations to Washington-Taylor-Rogers Stadium include:

Phase 1- West Stadium (Home side)

Demolition of grandstand and concourse area

Installation of ADA compliant aluminum bleachers

Installation of chairback seats

Construction of a central ticket booth and gated entrance

Installation of new enclosed press box with video deck

Phase 2 – East Stadium (Visitor side)

Demolition of bleachers, concession stand and restrooms

Installation of ADA compliant aluminum bleachers

Construction of new restrooms and concession stand

More details about the planned upgrades can be found at http://mhs.desotopsb.com//

