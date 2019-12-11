1 arrested, 1 sought in holiday gunfire in New Orleans

This undated photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department shows Stafford Starks. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson identified one suspect as Starks, 21. He was in custody after his arrest in St. Mary. Charges he faces include eight counts of attempted second-degree murder. (New Orleans Police Department via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – Police in New Orleans say one arrest has been made in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend gunfight that injured 12 people. And the police chief says a second suspect is being sought.

Both suspects were traced to St. Mary Parish in south-central Louisiana, where the arrest was made Tuesday. At a news conference, chief Shaun Ferguson said the shooting occurred Dec. 1 when two St. Mary Parish men with an ongoing feud encountered each other in New Orleans. The resulting gunfire occurred amid crowds in town for the annual Bayou Classic college football game.

