1 dead, 3 injured in oil well explosion

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (CNN/NBC News) – One person is dead after an oil well blowout in Burleson County, Texas.

The fire was reported around 3:30 yesterday afternoon, near Deanville.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Energy confirmed a contractor died at the well site. Three others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including three medical helicopters.

First responders say there is no threat to the public.

The cause of the blowout is not yet known, and is under investigation.

