1 dead in Queensborough shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood that left a man dead Thursday evening.

Officers were called the 3100 block of Frederick Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots being fired in the area. They arrived to find a man on a porch with a gunshot to the head.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the victim died from his injuries before they could take him to the hospital.

Police say they believe the victim’s death is the result of a shootout and they are working to get a search warrant for the house where the incident took place.

SPD Chief Ben Raymond said Thursday evening that it is still early in the investigative process.

“At this point, it’s kind of too early to know exactly who the suspect or suspects may be and what may have occurred here we do have some individuals who have been taken to the station for questioning,” Raymond said.

“We don’t know that they were direct witnesses but they were on scene during the incident as they should be able to provide some more information to us.”

