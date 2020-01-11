10 A.M. UPDATE: At least 50 structures affected by Bossier Parish storm

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday night’s powerful storm claimed that claimed the lives of an elderly couple moved their home in the 400 block of Davis Road from its foundation to some 200 feet away.

Three dogs at the residence, two Chihuahuas and a German Shepherd, are still missing.

Today, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies and posse members are going through other neighborhoods in the path of the storm to check on residents and assess damage.

From Evaluation of drone footage launched by BPSO to assess the damage, it appears the path of the possible tornado started near Davis Road and Arkla Plant Road and traveled east/northeast, hopping from the air to the ground in its path.

Bossier Parish Police Jury work crews were out removing trees from roadways late into the night. Residents may place any debris from the storm near the roadway, and crews will begin picking it up Monday morning.

East 80’s Fire Station No. 6 on Oliver Road was badly damaged. Preliminary estimates show 50 structures impacted by the storm, with 22 on James Lane alone.

These numbers are preliminary, however, and more damage may be reported.

Many other areas in the alleged tornado’s path and storms have been affected by fallen trees in roadways and homes. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office encourages people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly. SWEPCO crews continue to work to restore power.

Officials with the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness encourage residents and businesses who sustained any type of damage to the storm to report their damage by contacting them at (318) 425-5352.

People are asked to provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers, whether they rent or own, the extent of the damage and if they have insurance.

The American Red Cross is in the area to help residents in need, while the National Weather Service continues to evaluate the damage and certify whether the storm was indeed a tornado, as well as its extent.

Anyone needing emergency aid is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (318) 965-2203.

In addition, the BPSO Mobile Command Center continues to operate at Neighbors Exxon on the corner of Highway 157 and Sligo Road to be readily available to help residents in the area.

