10-year-old Texas boy shot by aunt taking selfies with gun

(KPRC/NBC NEWS) — A Texas teen’s bail was set at $20,000 on Thursday after investigators said she accidentally shot her 10-year-old nephew while posing for pictures with a gun.

The shooting was reported around 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was listed in serious condition.

Gonzalez said the child’s 19-year-old aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was in the apartment with the child. He said Smith was handling a pistol when she accidentally shot the child.

“The female indicated that she retrieved that weapon to take a picture, and in the course of taking pictures, the gun went off and struck the child,” Gonzalez said.

