$100 million boost for I-49 inter city connector project

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana lawmakers have approved a bill that includes $100 million in funding for the I-49 inter-city connector project.

House Bill 578 did not initially include that funding, but an amendment proposed by State Senators Barrow Peacock, Greg Tarver and John Milkovich did.

Lawmakers are financing the projects with $700 million the state secured in the settlement for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil spill.

The state is receiving yearly payments of $53 million through 2034 from BP as compensation for economic damages from the massive 2010 oil spill.

Last week Congressman Mike Johnson sent a letter to the State Historic Preservation Office requesting a quick review of the Cultural Resources survey for the I-49 Inner City Connector.

