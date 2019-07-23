Bicyclist hit by 18-wheeler on I20 in Shreveport, EB lanes shut down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bicyclist was critically injured Monday evening after being hit by an 18-wheeler on I-20 East.







The accident happened around 6:40 P.M. on I-20 near Shreveport Regional Airport says Shreveport Officer Christina Curtis. Police say a man was riding a bicycle along I-20 East when he was hit by the 18-wheeler as he tried to cross the interstate at the Pines Road Exit.

The injured bicyclist has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s twitter page, the right two eastbound lanes are blocked at the Interstate 220 and Louisiana Highway 3132 interchange to the accident.

The two right lanes remain blocked on I-20 East at I-220/LA 3132 (Mile Marker 11) due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 23, 2019

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.