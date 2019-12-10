11-year-old boy missing in north Alabama

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

BOAZ, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zane Bradley Priest. Zane Bradley Priest is an 11-year-old white male and may be in the company of Douglas Brooks Hamilton. He was last seen in the area of Brown Street in Boaz, Ala. at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2019.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zane Bradley Priest, please contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or call 911.

