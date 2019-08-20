13 candidates vie to temporarily fill vacant Bossier School Board District 5 seat

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) Thirteen candidates have submitted resumes in hopes of temporarily filling the Bossier Parish School Board District 5 seat vacated by Mike Mosura, who resigned August 8.

The School Board will hold special meeting at 6 p.m. today at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to interview the potential candidates and appoint the temporary replacement.

Those candidates are: J. Adam Bass, Michael Conkle, Barry Doyle, Dr. Holly French Hart, Micchael L. Howell, Alex Randolph Ivins Jr., Jennifer P. McKay, Johathan J. Newton, Julianna P. Parks, M. Craig Ross Sr., Barbara Rudd, Vickey Thrash and John Alan Tomasek III (Trey).

The appointment will last only eight to nine months, because the law dictates when there is more than one year left in a term, a special election must be held.

Mosura’s term – his fifth – only began in January 2019, so more than three years remain in the term.

The special election will be held in April 2020, with a May 2020 runoff, if necessary.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.