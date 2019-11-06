13-year-old murder suspect on the run

(WRAL/NBC News) North Carolina authorities are searching for a 13-year-old double murder suspect after the boy escaped from juvenile court Tuesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old, identified as “Jericho W.,” was scheduled to appear in court for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges, escaped around noon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was in the custody of the NC Department of Public Safety Transport Team at the time.

“He’s 13 years old and out here in the dark,” said the teen’s mother, Nikki Jacobs. “My baby’s out here somewhere, nobody knows, and he is all alone and hopefully he is safe wherever he is at.

He was last seen in Lumberton wearing a white T-shirt, beige pants and leg restraints without any shoes.

