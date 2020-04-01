14 Fibrebond employees quarantined after exposure to COVID-19

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Fourteen Fibrebond employees have been quarantined after coming in contact with another employee who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Fibrebond official Graham Walker the employees are following CDC guidelines and have entered a 14-day quarantine period.

On March 26 an employee came to the company gate and was turned around after thermal scanning determined they had a fever. That employee then went to the doctor and was sick over the weekend.

On Monday the employee’s test results came back positive for COVID-19.

Walker said there is a new process Fibrebond is putting into place that everyone needs to be aware of during the coronavirus pandemic.

If employees come to the gate with a high temperature they have to meet one of two conditions to be cleared to come back to the site.

Walker said, “One, fever free for 72 hours without the use of medications like Advil, Tylenol or any other fever reducing medicine or two go get a COVID-19 test and it comes back negative.”

Walker added that Fibrebond is also moving the night shift Annex teams to the day shift effective Wednesday, April 1.

