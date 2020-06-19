$17 billion expected to be spent for Father’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday is Father’s Day and the National Retail Federation is predicting that $17 billion will be spent to celebrate dads.

A survey of more than 8-thousand Americans found “special outings” topped the list – with an expected $2.8 billion spent.

That’s followed by $2.5 billion on clothing and $2.3 billion on gift cards.

Click here for some last minute gift ideas from the ‘Today Show’.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.